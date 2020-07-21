OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- Osceola County Commissioner Fred Hawkins is out of jail on bond Tuesday morning after turning himself into law enforcement Monday night.

The Osceola District 5 commissioner is accused of impersonating an Osceola County Sheriff's Deputy in November of 2019. He faces one count of false personation.

Video captured shows Hawkins trying to gain access to a closed election of the Turnberry Reserve Homeowners Association, an organization Hawkins is not a member of. In the video you can hear Hawkins say, "step back sir. I'm a sheriff. I'm with the sheriff's office. You're about to get arrested."

Records show Hawkins was appointed as a "Special Deputy" with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in February 2019, but that's an honorary title and he doesn't have the power to arrest anyone.

A spokesperson for Hawkins said, "Commissioner Fred Hawkins did not impersonate an officer, as is charged, and what will be proven is that he is innocent of the allegation. Through due process, what will be proven is the Commissioner was merely trying to gain access inside a meeting room where an HOA meeting was growing contentious and citizens getting unruly."

Hawkins is also running for Florida House District 42.