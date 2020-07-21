The Oakdale Mall in Johnson City is still closed. The mall has not yet installed the necessary air filtration systems mandated by the governor in order to open the doors to shoppers.

The original plan was to open yesterday, but a high demand has delayed the shipment of the necessary equipment.

In the meantime, shoppers are just waiting to see the doors open again.

"I actually used to work at the mall as well, so not having a job there also kind of just messes up with my life, but I feel like it is for the best and when we are truly ready to be open, we will be open again," said Broome County resident Cody Chanthavong.

Select stores like JC Penney, Burlington Coat Factory, and Oakdale Pizza are already open.