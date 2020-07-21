Popcorn is a hallmark of the movie theater, and Aurora Theater owner Lynn Kinsella sells a bunch of it — but she'd rather be selling tickets on top of it.

The movie theater in East Aurora, like others across the state, was not allowed to resume in-person showings in the state's Phase 4 reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The last four months have been very long. Unexpectedly long. Never thought we'd be closed four months and going," Kinsella said.

Sales of gourmet popcorn in-person and online have helped through tough times, which become tougher the longer the shutdown continues.

"Do I worry? Of course," she said. "Not knowing when we can reopen and the thought that it might be for months on end — that scares me."

She has a plan in place for when the state gives the OK, whenever that may be. It includes masks for employees and customers, and spacing out the audience for social distancing.

"Definitely having some timeframe would be very helpful, and the guidelines. That we could plan according. We could notify our staff," said Kinsella, who had to lay off her entire workforce.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, D, says the state is currently looking at the effects on COVID-19 cases in states that have already reopened, as well as air filtration systems in movie theaters.

"There's a lot involved, but I can assure those business owners that this is on the table as we speak. It's being worked on. I confirmed that just yesterday," Hochul said.

But Kinsella has had just about enough of watching this drama unfold. She's also concerned as movie distribution companies hold off from releasing new films during the pandemic, leaving older movies as the likely option once theaters are allowed to reopen.

"We need support to get us back on our feet and we need support in just getting the doors open again," she said.

In the meantime, she'll keep the popcorn ready.