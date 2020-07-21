Current and former employees of the Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center rallied outside the facility Monday afternoon. The union that represents these healthcare workers says two employees were unfairly punished for expressing concerns over work conditions.

Diamond Hill officials did not respond to requests for a comment.

Monday’s rally comes on the same day as the “Strike for Black Lives.” ​

“Everyone just did the best they could every day,” said Crystal Carmona, a certified nurse assistant at the Troy facility. “That’s basically how we got through.”

Carmona says she was fired earlier this month, while Dorothy Collins, also a certified nurse assistant, was suspended. But shortly before the rally got underway, their union, 1199 SEIU, says both women were reinstated. The union says it had recently fired labor charges.

“We’re just happy that we have the people that we have here today behind us because who else are they doing this to,” Collins said.

The union says some of the challenges workers have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic include a shortage of appropriately fitting PPE, poor infection control practices, and failure to isolate COVID-positive residents. They're also currently seeking a new contract.

But Monday’s rally comes on the same day as the “Strike for Black Lives.” Unions and social justice organizations came together to demand an end to racial inequality.

“The people who are most impacted by the ones making decisions about how their lives are impacted, and those that are in a position of power simply follow their lead,” said Jamaica Miles, a founder of All of Us.

Stephanie Gilmore says she was fired from Diamond Hill in April after reporting COVID-19 exposures to the county health department. She’s now calling for Diamond Hill and other long-term care facilities to be more transparent.

“I’m still moving forward, supporting, as you can see the movement because it’s unfortunate that this is what it had to come to,” said Gilmore, a former registered nurse manager at the facility.