Development agencies and municipalities are coming together in Cortland County to promote the local business community.

The Cortland County Comeback campaign was recently launched to help businesses during the pandemic and involves municipalities and the county business development corporation, chamber of commerce, and visitor's bureau.

The campaign is designed to be a resource hub for venues looking for reopening information or recommendations on how they can continue to operate safely.

It also promotes eateries and shops in the county to out-of-town guests.

During a summer when we're staying closer to home, officials say Cortland County is a good catch.

"We have a great little vital downtown here in Cortland. The village of Homer is historic downtown, and our other municipalities have a lot to offer as well. So, I think Cortland County is very diverse in that respect, and we have always had, and still have a lot to offer," said Executive Director Garry Van Gorder of the Cortland County Business Development Corporation.

Van Gorder says the county's centralized location in the state make it a good stop no matter which direction you're traveling.

You can follow county social media pages including the Experience Cortland Facebook page to learn more.