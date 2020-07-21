Republican Congressional candidate Claudia Tenney says helping small businesses recover is a priority.

Yesterday, the former 22nd District representative toured Hale Transportation in Clinton, a local charter bus business that's been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tenney, a Republican, said she's concerned about federal funding going through Albany before being filtered to smaller communities.

"I've always been a huge advocate for small business owners … they're the life blood of our communities. They create in the nation over 60 percent of new jobs, and locally in our district, they create something like 90 percent of the new jobs," said Tenney.

Tenney will face off against incumbent Anthony Brindisi in November.