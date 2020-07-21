Cafe Kubal Owner and Founder Matt Godard is permanently closing two of his Syracuse locations, but is expanding other parts in response to changes in business due to the pandemic.

The cafe offers curbside, contactless service at its four Syracuse locations, but fewer customers driving into work has meant that the website is now booming with people ordering beans online.

Godard has confirmed that shifting his business model to cater to new customer habits means permanently closing the locations in Marshall Square Mall and The Hotel Syracuse.

Cafe Kubal is also now an approved vendor on Amazon and has launched a mobile cafe.