BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County School Board members voted Tuesday to push the first day of school back to August 24.

​Now parents now have a timeframe to prepare for their children to return to class or study from home.

Parents like David Minnick, who we caught up with Tuesday along with his 6-year-old Kaiden, is enjoying the summer with a little game of catch. It's hard for him to forget the end of the last school year being as pleasant, as schools closed due to the pandemic.

He and his wife had to help both their 14-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son continue learning.

"She was a lot easier using the internet, my son, every half hour, he was done," Minnick said.

Minnick, like other Brevard parents, learned the school board voted to re-open schools on August 24. Staff recommended the start date based on several factors. It gives teachers four days of additional planning, more planning time to prep facilities as well as additional training for e-learning and safety and technology tools. And employees will be paid on time based on their school year start date.

"We felt like there was a really good chance our employees would miss a paycheck if we pushed beyond the 17th," Brevard School Board Chair​ Misty Belford said. "But thankfully we have an awesome team here at BPS that works hard to make all things possible."

But staff did present challenges with the August 24 date, as first semester exams would take place in January after winter break, and the second semester would end after Memorial Day.

The Brevard Federation of Teachers Union said the move does give teachers more time and planning days for at-home and school learning.

"We are happy that they listened to the voices of the teachers, and that they looked at different options, without just making a decision to make a decision," Brevard Federation of Teachers Vice President​ Vanessa Skipper said.

The board is also discussing the idea of mandating masks or not. Some members say a decision should be made soon, as some parents they've talked to will choose virtual learning if a mandate is put in place.

They will meet to discuss on July 30.​

The board will also meet on July 28 to talk about the 'metrics' to determine if opening schools is deemed safe if virus numbers aren't continuing to improve.

Minnick said he's confident in the school system, and his children will be safe when they head back to class.

"I do know a lot of kids that are staying home, so it won't be as crowded, if you will," he said. “But he's going back to school.”