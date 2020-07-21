SAN ANTONIO – As a young entrepreneur with a budding business, Carmen Tellez is missing the days when she could sell her skincare products to customers in person.

However, as coronavirus cases continue to rise in San Antonio and statewide, it's unlikely the owner of Dewy Organics will be able to make a sale at a local market anytime soon.

"I'm hoping more virtual markets will start to happen," Tellez said.

For the last three years, Tellez has been hustling on her weekends to sell her organic, plant-based skincare line. Because she doesn't have a storefront, Tellez relies heavily on farmers and artisan markets to make sales. Prior to the pandemic, she would make about $1,200 each weekend. Now that many events are canceled out of concern for the virus, her income is roughly a couple hundred dollars.

"Once I realized that this was going to be for the long run it forced me to have a stronger online presence," Tellez said.

Refusing to give up on her dream, Tellez put her entire line of skincare products online. It's an option many Texas business owners are turning to as COVID-19 continues impacting the local economy.

"The orders I have been receiving have definitely helped keep me going," she said.

As her following online continues to grow, she hopes to expand her line to essential retail such as grocery stores. Until then, she is remaining optimistic about her lifeline in the online space.

"I hope my online sales continue to do well," Tellez said.