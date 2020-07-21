Altamonte Springs business struggling after coronavirus closure

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A Seminole County restaurant closed for two weeks when a customer tested positive for coronavirus and now it’s struggling to bring back the business.

Kiwi’s Pub and Grill has been in Altamonte Springs for more than two decades.

Despite taking following CDC guidelines, opening the dining room to 50 percent, a customer tested positive and the restaurant quickly closed. Then, eight of their employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Kiwi’s management tells us they’re now struggling to rebound after such a massive setback.

Management said the restaurant was professionally disinfected before reopening and employees that tested positive have tested negative twice before coming back to work. ​