Young black entrepreneurs came together at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park to promote their businesses.

"I'm a young entrepreneur and I'm selling some popcorn balls." said Breosha Stewart who is 16 years old.

Six months ago, she started her business called Tasty Bites.

"It's just important to let know that they are young black entrepreneurs out here trying to do things and trying to make people happy." said Stewart.

Danielle Walters who is helping her daughter's slime business, explains this event was created to give children an outlet to share what they've been doing while having to quarantine.

"It's very important to continue to support one another , but this is a different way of supporting. We have children who have creative minds who are creating businesses so we just wanted to give them the opportunity to get the exposure and have our community come out and support them." Walter explained.

Nine year old Jalynn Patmon who own's Jalynn's Slime Factory says she nearly sold out of her product during a Black Lives Matter event downtown.

"I really like slime and I know other kids they really like slime and I thought it would be a fun way to just have a business making slime." said Patmon.

Both Jaylynn and Breosha appreciate the support they've received.

"Thank you for you coming to my slime business and just taking it and loving what I sell." said Patmon.

"I want to thank everyone who came out to support my business. People are coming out even though it was raining." added Stewart.