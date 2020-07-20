The year 2020 has been a year of strife, unrest and an ongoing pandemic that continues to wreak havoc on the marginalized and minority communities.





What You Need To Know

Many dealing with suicidal thoughts, depression, anxiety



Report shows suicide rate among black youth on rise



Tampa church working on voucher program in bid to help

“They’re dealing with suicidal thoughts, depression, anxiety,” said Pastor Larry Roundtree ll of New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Tampa.



Roundtree has counseled dozens of parishioners dealing with those issues which he says were exacerbated by the Coronavirus crisis, racial inequities and images of police brutality.



A recent study by the medical journal “Pediatrics” showed 73% of black high school students tried to end their own lives between 1991 and 2017. A subsequent report by the Congressional Black Caucus found that the suicide death rate among black youth increased faster than any other racial group.



Both studies were conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.



“Life is complicated right now, especially being a person of color, and I think that’s the first step of telling yourself that it’s OK not to be OK,” said Ashley Hugh Stewart, director and counselor with Love Hugh LLC.



Stewart, who specializes in mental health treatment of marginalized groups, says there are social and economic barriers that prevent those communities from getting the help they need.



“It’s a very compounding issue on top of the fact that mental health disparities are not seen as an issue for African Americans,” said Stewart.



Often in African American communities, there is a negative stigma surrounding therapy. Pastor Roundtree is working to reverse that by developing a voucher program that would cover the cost of counseling for indigent and needy families.



“It’s not just OK but it’s encouraged and sometimes it’s essential that they seek out professional counseling,” he said.