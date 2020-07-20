OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida sheriff has created a special task force to crack down on “COVID-19 parties.”

​Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said party-goers often know there’s someone with coronavirus in attendance and are intentionally putting themselves at risk in an effort to build antibodies.

Besides the medical exposure he said there’s also criminal concerns.

“These people are parking in the streets, blocking the streets, partying in the streets,” Gibson said. “They may have rented 2-3 homes in this little neighborhood. And they’re going from home to home, house to house with DJ, loud music there is a lot of criminal element showing up at these parties.”

Officials with the Osceola County Health Department said these “COVID-19 parties” are not helping to stop the spread of coronavirus cases.