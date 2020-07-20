MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexico's president has promised to combat chronic health problems and improve health care, as the country's COVID-19 cases continued to mount.

The Health Department said Sunday there have been 5,311 more confirmed cases, for a total of 344,224, and 296 more COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 39,184.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a message to the families of coronavirus victims that he would fight chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension that make people more likely to suffer severe cases of COVID-19.

He pledged to do so by promoting physical education, and training more medical personnel.