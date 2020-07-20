LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- Parents in Lake County now have until July 24 to choose how they want their children to go back to school.

What You Need To Know Lake County Schools extend school choice deadline for parents



School board members to discuss pushing back school start date today



Right now, students have 3 options for returning to school



More Coronavirus Coverage

Lake County school board is meeting Monday to iron out the school district's reopening plan, which could include moving the start date.

"What we know is that this crisis has brought on-going change, and we have to be flexible and our process and decision making must remain fluid as well, and best meet the needs of our students and parents," Lake County Superintendent Diane Kornegay said.

Right now, the school district is offering three options for returning in the fall.

The options include traditional in-school learning, full-time online learning and modified-day learning.

With traditional learning, students will physically return to school buildings with teachers providing lessons in person. The school district said enhance safety protocols such as social distancing and increased sanitization will be in place.

Full-time online learning will be provided through Lake County Virtual School, and students will have access to accredited K-12 online curriculum.

The last option, modified-day learning, will be a combination of the other two options, with students taking English and math in the classroom and other courses through the virtual school. Mid-day transportation will not be provided for students under this option, the district said.

A website has been set up to explain the each option. You can find it on the Lake Schools website.

Meanwhile, today's board meeting is expected to last throughout the day. Stay with Spectrum News 13 for the latest information.