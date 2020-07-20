HOLIDAY, Fla. -- A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Michael Morris, who was last seen in the area of the 4000 block of Sail Drive in Holiday.

Law enforcement officials say Michael may be in the company of 50-year-old Haralampos Savopoulos.

Officials say Michael was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white shorts, and has an abrasion on his chin. The child has blonde hair and green eyes.

REWARD OFFERED: Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering up to $3,000 for information about Michael’s whereabouts. If you can lead law enforcement to his location or help them find Haralampos Savopoulos you could be eligible for that reward by calling 1-800-873-TIPS #FLAmber @BN9 pic.twitter.com/bvWF0E36EX — Jorja Roman (@JorjaRoman) July 20, 2020

Haralampos is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'09 and weighs 180 pounds.

The pair may be traveling in a 2011 white Nissan Versa, with a FL tag number of PCWH01.

Officials say if you see them, do not approach and call law enforcement immediately.