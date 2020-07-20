HOLIDAY, Fla. -- A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Michael Morris, who was last seen in the area of the 4000 block of Sail Drive in Holiday.
What You Need To Know
- 9-year-old Michael Morris missing out of Pasco County
- FL law enforcement believe he may be with Haralampos Savopoulos, 50
- Pair may be traveling in a 2011 white Nissan Versa, with a FL tag number of PCWH01
- DO NOT APPROACH, call 911 immediately
Law enforcement officials say Michael may be in the company of 50-year-old Haralampos Savopoulos.
Officials say Michael was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white shorts, and has an abrasion on his chin. The child has blonde hair and green eyes.
Haralampos is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'09 and weighs 180 pounds.
The pair may be traveling in a 2011 white Nissan Versa, with a FL tag number of PCWH01.
Officials say if you see them, do not approach and call law enforcement immediately.