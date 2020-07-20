STATEWIDE — The state of Florida added another 10,347 new coronavirus infections Monday, with Polk County alone reporting 353 more cases.

What You Need To Know

Florida reports another 10,000 corornavirus cases statewide



Polk, Orange counties both had more than 300 new infections



New cases come as state grapples with school reopening plans



Orange County followed with 325 new cases but revised its death toll with one fewer death. Osceola County also recoded more than 250 new cases.

There were 90 more deaths statewide, with almost 300 more hospitalizations.

The new data comes as parents, guardians, and school administrators grapple with what to do when the school year starts next month.

In COVID-19 cases involving children, the Florida Health Department looks at the age ranges between 5 and 14 and between 15 and 24.

As Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes a return to school with in-classroom learning, he's been pointing to lower rates of infection among school-aged kids.

According to Florida Health Department numbers, there have been a little more than 12,000 infections in the 5-15 age group since the pandemic began.

At the federal level, the White House is blocking Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield from appearing at a hearing this week for reopening schools.

"It is alarming that the Trump administration is preventing the CDC from appearing before the committee at a time when its expertise and guidance is so critical," U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, head of the House Education and Labor Committee said.

The CDC has already postponed its plan to release its new recommendations for reopening schools.