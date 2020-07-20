FLORIDA -- Various education leaders in Florida have spoken out against Governor Ron DeSantis' plan to reopen brick and mortar schools. Now they are taking things a step further and planning legal action.

Presidents from the Florida Education Association, the National Education Association, and the American Federation of Teachers are set to speak at a virtual press conference today.

So far, officials have released few details on the litigation itself.

The announcement came days after the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to the governor, asking him to reconsider reopening physical public schools next month.

The letter points to the state's rising infection rates, saying many children and families would likely get sick.

Over the weekend, Governor DeSantis pointed to studies he's seen regarding low transmission among children.

"As a father of three young kids, I do not fear this virus' effect on my kids. I think the risk is incredibly low. I fear way more things in terms of their health and safety. But I would not have any problem having them in school if they were -- they're not school age. But if they were, I would absolutely do that," DeSantis said.

The governor and the Trump Administration have also pointed to reasoning from the American Academy of Pediatrics to reopen schools in the fall, citing the benefits of in-person learning.

However, the academy later sent a statement with several education unions saying science should decide when and how we reopen schools, not politics.

Meanwhile, a new study in South Korea points to high transmission rates for household contacts of children ages 10 to 19, and lower rates for younger children. Saying as schools reopen, this underscores the need for a time-sensitive epidemiological study to guide public health policy.