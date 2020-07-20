ORLANDO, Fla. – If there’s one person who has lived through the good and the bad of COVID-19 it is Michael Rathel.

“I was definitely diagnosed with it," the Orlando resident said from his home. "I actually had very little symptoms then, we had to go to the hospital because I got real short of breath, then within a day I was pretty much unconscious and basically headed to the ICU.”

It was just a few months ago in April at Orlando Health that Rathel became the first patient in the Southeast to be treated with convalescent plasma.

“Within three days, I woke up on Easter morning," Rathel said. "It worked really well for me and it has worked really well for a lot of people since then.”

Dr. Rita Reik, chief medical officer for One Blood, says it is not a certainty that convalescent plasma is the cure for the coronavirus, but that early data suggests it does.

“If I went in the hospital with COVID, I would want it," Reik said. "That’s what I can say.”

Rathel agrees.

“They said I had a 15 percent chance of surviving when I was at the stage I was," Rathel said. "The last hope was the convalescent plasma and within three days I woke up.“

According to Reik, one donation of convalescent plasma from a single donor is enough to help save the life of one COVID-19 patient.

“A dose is considered 200 MLs which is about a cup," Dr. Reik said. "One standard unit of what would be normal plasma.”

For the Rathels they truly believe if it wasn’t for the convalescent plasma back in April, then Michael wouldn’t be here today to tell his story.

One Blood also says that they are now working to compile a data base of convalescent plasma donors. According to Reik, One Blood has seen a 500 percent increase in the need for convalescent plasma, and that right now they have a tough time trying to keep up with the current demand.