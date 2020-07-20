The pandemic hit the restaurant business hard. Many only offered curbside pickup or delivery orders. After weeks of reduced indoor dining, that might be taken away again.

What You Need To Know Governor Cuomo said the state could roll back on restaurant reopenings if large gatherings continue.

Latham 76 Diner says it is still trying to make back loss revenue from the shutdown.

Businesses worry what the impact will be if they need to close again. ​

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday it's up to local law enforcement to make sure businesses are following proper protocols and safety measures. If those aren't adhered to, the state will begin to force closures.

Latham 76 Diner says it is at about half capacity. All staff wear face coverings and customers must also wear masks until they are seated. The restaurant says it is concerned about what would happen if they were forced to stop indoor dining.

"I just hope the restaurants that are out there and are trying to stay open and do their best really adhere to guidelines because if they don't and we all start going backward, it's going to be devastating," says Tony Loupessis owner of Latham 76 Diner.

Loupessis says he would be forced to furlough staff and cut the number of people working.