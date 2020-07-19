BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Businesses on Main Street in downtown Brooskvile pride themselves in the services they bring to this small community. But without funding to help with marketing and advertising, these small businesses may not make it.

Patience Pecoraro, owner of Spa 105 owner said, “When I found the location on Main Street, I knew Brooksville Main Street program was actively participating in helping businesses.”

For small business owners like Spa 105, the funding is actually what keeps their business alive. Pecoraro said that was the driving force to open her business.

“Even through COVID, I was still able to stay afloat because of this program," she added.

Brooksville Main Street Executive Director Natalie Kahler started the program in 2016 after stepping down as Mayor.

“We also bring people to the city that then funnels them into the businesses,” Kahler said.

Helping businesses in her small town is something she’s always wanted to do and something Downtown Loser co-owner Lee Golinello appreciates.

Golinello said, “Prior to the Main Street Program, really there were a few key businesses in downtown." And in her seven years, she's seen many doors close and she doesn’t want to be next.

“I’m on a mission to get my community healthy, so that’s why I’m here. So the fact that this program is working so well with bringing people together and bringing people to downtown has been phenomenal for our business,” Golinello said.

Kahler said the City Council will have a conversation at the end of the month on if they want to approve the funding before making a final decision in September. If not approved, small businesses will have to find their own way to advertise their businesses.