SOUTHERN PINES, N.C -- It was a scorcher Saturday and the COVID-19 pandemic continued, but neither of those difficulties stopped the annual Downtown Sidewalk Sale from happening.

Customers filled the area along Broad Street and found huge discounts. Some were as much as 75 percent off.

Of course, with the continuance of the pandemic, most of the shoppers were wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Several shoppers said they were thrilled about the opportunity to get out of their homes and have some fun on a Saturday, despite the hot weather.

The event was sponsored by the Southern Pines Business Association. At least 27 businesses took part.