It was an emotional goodbye for a Clearwater woman, who had to watch from a parking lot, as her beloved father was wheeled into hospice care.

Florida native John A. Marsh Jr. was born on August 19, 1929. He served as a military police officer in the United States Army after WWII in Germany. That was followed by a 32-year career with the Florida Highway Patrol, and he retired at the rank of Captain.

His daughter, Davonne Irion, said she had to make the hard decision to put him into long-term care five years ago. Marsh was a resident of Carrington Place of St. Pete, when he tested positive for COVID-19. The 90-year-old was transferred to an area hospital, where his condition declined.

The decision was then made to take him to hospice.

Irion said she made it to the parking lot minutes before the ambulance carrying her father arrived.

“They pulled my dad out, and I could see his eyes were open. And I so much just wanted to convey to him how much I loved him. And I knew this was probably going to be the last time I was going to see him. So I just started yelling ‘Daddy! I love you! Daddy! I love you,’” Irion said.

“I couldn’t go over to him and touch him and hug him, so I just made the heart symbol and just yelled how much I loved him.”

Irion said her husband was able to capture the moment in a photograph.

“My husband was there, and he took a picture of that,” Irion said. “And I know it’s pretty heart-wrenching to see, but it’s also very precious to me.”

Marsh passed away just days later on June 30th. Irion was his only child. She tells Spectrum Bay News 9 she plans to hold a proper memorial service with full military honors once it is safe do so.