It's going to be a long summer in Niagara Falls now that the U.S.-Canada border closure is extended for another month. It's just adding to the hurdle businesses have to go through as they try to survive the pandemic.

What You Need To Know

U.S.-Canada border closure is extended until late August

Closure has impacted Niagara Falls throughout the pandemic

Local officials and businesses are hoping for better days ahead

"You really have to adapt to the surroundings," said Jason Lizardo, the founder and owner of Rock Burger, which has a location in Niagara Falls.

That's what businesses have learned to do in Niagara Falls as they continue to deal with the border being shut down, except to essential travel, since late March.

"The closure of the Canadian border itself has affected us tremendously because there are a lot of Americans that would travel to Niagara Falls itself and stay on the Canadian side and come over here to eat," Lizardo said.

Rock Burger is missing a big piece of its customer base: tourists. That's one of the major obstacles they've faced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lizardo said, "As an owner I have to work a lot more now. I have to depend on a few people rather than a full staff and marketing and promoting is very big in certain areas. You have to lower your pricing. You have to offer different burgers and different options."

In addition to dining, John Percy, the president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA, says when Canadians come across the border, their most popular activities are shopping and staying at hotels.

Percy said, "We miss out on all that income."

Percy says right now, he's trying to focus on the positive, like the steady growth of hotel occupancy in the area in recent weeks. But he does admit it's sad to see a summer without people traveling from the other side of the border.

"The people in Canada are our true friends and neighbors to the north. With that being closed off, it's like closing off a neighborhood here in Western New York. There will be a strong demand once that border opens up, huge demand," he said.

During a news conference this week, Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino echoed just how devastating the border closure is to the city.

"It has had a profound effect on a lot of non-property tax revenue sources. We're hoping that we can rescue some of that through July and August with some of our United States guests but it's still not going to be the same," Mayor Restaino said.

This summer tourism season is likely to be one of the toughest this area's had in a while but some remain optimistic about better days ahead.

"We look forward to brighter days in the future and those days will come at some point," Percy said.

"Rock Burger is going to keep pushing through, we're going to keep going forward," Lizardo said.