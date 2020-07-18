Heading to the Worcester Public Market and not quite sure what to expect?

It was a “Sample Saturday" this weekend to give guests a chance to try out everything the market has to offer.

Twelve market vendors took part in this weekend's sampling. For three hours on Saturday, vendors held demonstrations, offered discounts to their shops and handed out samples of everything from chicken and cheese to pasta and waffles, ice cream and cake pops and even treats for your dog.

The Worcester Public Market is currently open Thursday to Sunday from 11 AM to 8 PM.

Image Courtesy: Worcester Public Market/Facebook