KISSIMMEE, Fla. — On Saturday, Florida reported 169 new coronavirus cases in Osceola County, with nearly 1,000 new cases in the last three days. County health leaders are working to meet increased demands for testing.

Saturday morning, there was a short line of cars ready to come in ahead of the 8 a.m. opening at Osceola Heritage Park. Since opening up this site earlier in July, health workers have streamlined the testing site to make the process simple.

“Obviously, we have community transmission. And we wanted to provide a community testing event that was centrally located,” said Jeremy Lanier, Florida Department of Health Osceola County spokesperson.

To keep up with rising case numbers in Osceola County in recent weeks, this free testing site was opened up and right away, there was a surge in interest.

They’re able to do both a nasal and throat swab for free, and it’s open to those three years old and up, though, those under 18 do need parental consent.

Now, they're testing hundreds of people each day, with staff moving fast to work through the lines of cars rapidly, helping people get in and out quickly.

"We are seeing an incredible demand in our community," Lanier said. "From July 6 to Friday, we tested over 8,000 people."

“What we are seeing is folks are taking this very seriously. They’re coming out here, asking questions, we’re making sure to advise them if they are positive or have come into contact with someone who is positive, consider coming out here for testing,” Lanier said.

One thing to keep in mind, Lanier said, is that it's not necessary to go to the hospital for treatment simply because you've tested positive. If you feel comfortable managing your symptoms on your own, you do not need to seek emergency medical care. If you're concerned, you should contact your doctor after testing positive.

The Osceola Heritage Park testing site is open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The test is free and no appointment is needed.