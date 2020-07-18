FROSTPROOF, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of three men in Frostproof.

What You Need To Know

Polk Co. Sheriff's Office says it's unlikely this was a random act



3 victims all had upper body trauma



Anyone with information asked to call CrimeStoppers

The victims were on Lake Streety fishing Friday night near U.S. Highway 27 prior to being killed, investigators say.

The three men, identified as Brandon Rollins, 27, Kevin Springfield, 30, and Damon Tillman, 23, all had upper body trauma.

Sheriff Grady Judd said his agency believed the suspect or suspects were killing Tillman when Rollins and Springfield showed up and were shot. Judd said Rollins was able to call his father and ask for help before that happened.

It’s a phone call Cyril Rollins will never forget.

“He said, “Daddy, help me, help me,” he cried.

Rollins was with his son in his final moments.

“It’s so bad. When I went home and took a shower, I washed my son’s blood off me. I just lost it. It’s sad,” he said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it’s unlikely to be a random act of violence considering the isolated nature of the lake.

Now, his family is searching for answers.

“Anybody that knows anything, just please come forward. That’s all we ask. Please come forward,” said Elizabeth Tillman.

If you have any information you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).