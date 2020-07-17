ORLANDO, Fla. — New data released Friday shows Florida’s overall unemployment rate dropped in the month of June compared with the month before.

What You Need To Know

State data: Unemployment rate dropped 3.3% from May to June



Orange, Osceola counties led the state in unemployment rates



Since March 15, almost 3M Floridians have filed for jobless benefits



The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said the state’s unemployment rate in June totaled 10.4%, down from 13.7% in May.

More than 1 million Floridians are estimated to still be out of work as businesses partially reopen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adrienne Johnston, bureau chief for DEO’s Workforce Statistics and Economic Research, said every region of Florida saw job growth, including 40,100 new jobs in the Orlando/Sanford area.

Johnston added that the hospitality and leisure sector remains the hardest hit, but also saw the largest gains with 170,000 jobs added.

What the data does not define is whether these are new jobs or people returning to work.

Tourism-heavy Osceola and Orange counties led the state in unemployment rates. Osceola County’s unemployment rate was 37%, while Orange’s was 27.4%.

The data also does not include the impact of Walt Disney World workers who returned to work in July. Disney has not said how many of its more than 77,000 employees, called "cast members," it has called back to work.

Since March 15, almost 3 million Floridians have filed for unemployment benefits, with concerns that as the pandemic extends through the summer, more companies could be forced to lay off workers.

"As conditions continue to change, as businesses respond to the pandemic and the longer it continues, businesses will be impacted, but it’s still too early to tell how long it’ll last and what the long term impacts on the labor market will be," Johnston said. "Every month we get more information and that helps us understand. We know certain industries will continue to be impacted more than others, like leisure and travel."