Protestors gathered together outside of Tops in North Syracuse on Thursday, rallying for continued "hero pay."

Local labor organizations, including United Food and Commercial Workers, are calling on companies to give frontline grocery workers extra money again during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advocates say these companies are putting profits over people who are risking their lives.

"It's devastating. When you look at it, even at $2 an hour for a full-timer or a dollar and a half for a part-timer, that doesn't justify coming to work everyday and taking a risk of dying. This isn't a situation where you just get sick. There's 238 UFCW members across the country that have passed away, and over 30,000 have contracted the virus. So this is something that's serious," said Local UFCW Local One President Frank Deriso.

Spectrum News asked a Tops spokesperson to respond.

She said in part, "The purpose of this temporary extra pay was to recognize our associates for their hard work during an unprecedented surge in demand and customer traffic, all while Tops was implementing new practices and protocols to help ensure a safe shopping and working experience. As we've entered into the final phase of the Governor's reopening plan for our areas, we are returning to pre-COVID levels of decreased traffic and customer demand in our stores."

The hero pay ended at the beginning of July.