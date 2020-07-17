STATEWIDE — After record-setting numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths this week, the statewide released numbers were lower on Friday.

The Florida Department of Health reported 11,466 new coronavirus cases in Florida on Friday, with an announced 128 new statewide deaths.

Those new deaths include 12 in Central Florida and six in the Tampa Bay area.

The 128 deaths statewide were lower than Thursday's record-setting one-day total of 156 reported deaths.

Here are Friday’s daily cases per county for the Central Florida and Tampa Bay areas, according to the health department:

Central Florida:

Orange County: 750 cases, 1 death

Osceola County: 286 cases, 1 death

Polk County: 274 cases, 3 deaths

Volusia County: 196 cases, 0 deaths

Seminole County: 188 cases, 2 deaths

Lake County: 130 cases, 2 deaths

Marion County: 99 cases, 1 death

Brevard County: 141 cases, 2 deaths

Sumter County: 13 cases, 0 deaths

Flagler County: 25 cases, 0 deaths

Tampa Bay:

Hillsborough County: 940 cases, 1 death

Manatee County: 219 cases, 0 deaths

Pinellas County: 359 cases, 5 deaths

Pasco County: 169 deaths, 0 deaths

Citrus County: 34 cases, 0 deaths

Hernando County: 59 cases, 0 deaths

Friday's numbers came from a one-day total of 103,929 tests conducted statewide. Florida recorded 366 hospitalizations and now has an overall test positivity rate of 11.35 percent.

Friday’s number of coronavirus deaths pushes the total for Florida during the pandemic to 4,805, the health department reported.

Dr. Steven Merta, Chief Medical Officer of Memorial Hospital in Tampa, said his facility is not at capacity yet. But he is bracing for a surge of patients in the coming weeks.

“I don’t really see a lot of behavioral change,” Merta said. "When you’re in health care and you understand virology and the safety precautions, and then see individuals choosing not to abide by these guidelines, it’s concerning. I wish we could get more people to understand, and not have this cavalier attitude about masks and social distancing.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.