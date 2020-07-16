WORCESTER - A large employer in Worcester's downtown is closing its office and sending its hundreds of employees home.

Spectrum News 1 has learned from multiple sources that employee benefits provider Unum is telling it's roughly 400 staffers they will be working from home in the future.

Unum leases the office space.

The company and its predecessors have had an office in Worcester for more than 120 years.

Unum was the first tenant of the City Square Project, moving its location to downtown in 2013. The company occupied more than 194,000 square feet of space.

Unum and the City of Worcester agreed on a 15-year Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement in 2010. It is scheduled to expire on June 30, 2025.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.