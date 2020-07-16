NATIONWIDE — Keys? Check. Wallet? Check. Face mask? Make sure you check twice.

What You Need To Know

CVS will start requiring face masks on July 20



Target's mask mandate will begin on August 1

More stores are now requiring customers and employees to cover their faces. Target and CVS joined the list Thursday, one day after Walmart made the same announcement for its stores and Sam's Clubs.

"With the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, we're joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of our stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20,” CVS said in a news release.

Target’s new policy takes effect August 1, according to CNN.

"This builds on the more than 80% of our stores that already require guests to wear face coverings due to local and state regulations," The company told CNN in a statement.

Target will reportedly provide free disposable masks to customers who don't have one.