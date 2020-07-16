FLORIDA -- Publix joins the list of retailers requiring customers to wear face masks.

Publix made the announcement shortly after Target and CVS announced on Thursday that their stores will be requiring masks.

Walmart made the same announcement for its stores and Sam's Clubs on Wednesday.

Publix's mask policy will go in effect on July 21.

“With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to grow and current CDC guidance indicating face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19, we believe requiring face coverings in our stores is another way we can do our part to help protect our communities,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous.

Signs will be posted at store entrances announcing the new policy, along with in-store announcement reminders.

The new requirement will not apply to young children and those with medical conditions who are not able to wear face masks.

Publix has also implemented other safety measues such as one-way aisles, 6-foot increments at checkout, and plexiglass shields at registers.