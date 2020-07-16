FRANKLIN, Wis (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- The Federal Reserve says America is starting to run low on coins.

The coin shortage has been prompted in part by changing spending habits amid COVID-19. It has prompted some large chain stores such as Pick N’ Save to temporarily stop giving out change to customers. The impacts are also being felt at small businesses as well.

Few businesses rely more heavily on coins than laundromats. At the Laundry Shop in Franklin, manager John Albers says he has been keeping a close eye on the situation. While he is yet to feel major effects from the shortage, he says it is a concerning trend for him and other laundromat owners.

“I wasn’t worried about it before but I have seen our surplus of quarters that we keep off site is actually dropping. Some stores we would have a surplus, some stores a little less. But, they all seem to be dropping,” Albers said.

Albers also said the coin shortage is also creating another problem. As people become more desperate for coins, he has seen an increase in the number of people coming into the store to use the change machine only to get coins but not do any laundry. He says some people insert as much as $20, only depleting his coin reserve further.

Some businesses are stepping in the help address the coin shortage. North Shore Bank, which has locations across eastern Wisconsin and Illinois, is waving fees for coin counting this month. During July, you do not need to be a member of the bank to take advantage. Staff with the bank says they are doing it in part to help get more coins back into circulation.

“We have had a tremendous response to this promotion since we have started in July and its exciting to hear branches talk about the calls they are getting and the people that are coming in bringing coin,” North Shore Bank Senior VP of Retail Banking Susan Doyle said.

Staff with North Shore Bank said they hope encouraging people to turn in change will make an impact for small businesses in need of change around Wisconsin and beyond. ​