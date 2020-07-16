CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Just weeks after being able to reopen their doors, Mecklenburg County restaurants are being hit with another blow.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio announced the policy group will move forward with the recommendation to ban alcohol sales after 10 p.m. in certain areas of the county. This once again leaves restaurants with the possibility of losing peak times for revenue.

Meanwhile, cocktail lounges like Dot Dot Dot are concerned about the potential loss. General Manager Stephen Toth says what’s more concerning is controlling COVID-19.

“It’s scary to think for the weekends because you’re losing multiple hours and revenue and 10 o’clock is early for bars and restaurants that go later, but overall I think it could be a good thing to help curve the trends and slow down the spread and that’s the most important thing right now.”

There's no word on when this alcohol ban could take place, but it's expected to happen soon by local leaders.