The city of Syracuse announced a pilot project to close Walton Street, between South Clinton Street to West Fayette Street, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to provide additional outdoor dining and retail space for storefront businesses, the mayor's office announced Thursday.

The temporary program is designed to attract diners and shoppers to Armory Square and downtown Syracuse, as well as to help small businesses serve customers while complying with reopening health and safety guidelines for COVID-19.

The closure in the 100 and 200 blocks of Walton Street will occur between 9 a.m. Friday morning and 8 a.m. Monday morning.

“We’ve worked closely with Armory Square business owners to plan this pilot project. Implementing the program for use of the right-of-way in one of Syracuse’s busiest retail and restaurant corridors provides much needed flexibility for businesses in this area,” said Mayor Walsh. “Allowing for an expanded use of our right-of-way is one way the City can help ensure people are safe as they enjoy restaurants and shopping.”

During the street closure, transit access and parking in the Armory Square district will be available at the Washington Street Garage, Armory Square Trolley Lot, Fayette-Clinton Lot, and the Center Armory Garage.

Armory Square will also be accessible to pedestrians by way of Centro and to cyclists.