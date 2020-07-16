TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has a warning for businesses selling alcohol.

She's concerned about the rising number of cases among young people. Right now, the median age of coronavirus patients in Hillsborough County is 35.

Mayor Castor said she believes some businesses are behaving badly, causing this spike in cases

Over the last several weeks, several restaurants have voluntarily closed after staff tested positive for covid-19.

Mayor Castor said the local surge in covid-19 in people ages 21-30 likely can be directly related to restaurants doing the wrong things.

Now she has a strong message for their owners.

"We're letting them be warned,” she said. “And also letting them know, we know who you are and you may be getting that short term profit but you're doing long term harm to our entire community."

In her weekly Facebook Live update, Mayor Castor warned restaurant owners they would be receiving a letter from the city's attorney soon reading they're cracking down on businesses who aren't practicing socially distancing and enforcing mask mandates.

The mayor said any restaurant the city finds to be "acting as a bar" will be sent a warning and inspected. She said if they're found to be in the wrong, they will be fined and could lose their liquor license.

"Individuals who are not following the rules are really going to drag this out much longer than it needs to be and cause much more damage than they should,” Castor said.

Still, a lot of restaurants are doing the right things.

A group of independent restaurant owners in Tampa has even come together to work on finding ways to better serve patrons, while following all of the new CDC guidelines.