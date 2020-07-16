SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: It's been a tough go for everyone during this pandemic, and the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in North Tonawanda is no different. They opened last week, after being shut down for months. And while things are slow, they're grateful to flip the switch on the carousel to take visitors back in time. Spectrum News Executive Producer Katie Gibas has the story.
Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum Welcoming Visitors After Monthslong Shutdown
By Katie Gibas North Tonawanda
PUBLISHED 6:16 PM EDT Jul. 16, 2020
