STATEWIDE — First, HCA made the announcement in West Florida.
Its hospitals in the Tampa Bay area stopped performing elective surgeries on July 11.
What You Need To Know
- HCA Hospitals in West and Central Florida have stopped performing elective surgeries
- The hospital chain said the move is designed to ensure adequate capacity for COVID-19 cases
- HCA says its emergency rooms are safe
On Thursday, the major hospital chain said its facilities in Central Florida would follow suit.
“As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Florida and here in our area, HCA Healthcare North Florida Division Orlando Market hospitals are taking proactive action in order to position our hospitals to better serve the immediate health care needs of our community,” HCA said in a statement.
“Beginning Thursday, July 16, the hospitals will temporarily defer the scheduling of elective surgeries as a measure to increase hospital bed capacity.”
HCA said the decision was made “to ensure our readiness as we monitor hospital capacity, which fluctuates daily, and the reported COVID-19 positive cases around the state.”
HCA stressed that its emergency rooms are safe and urged anyone experiencing a medical emergency to seek treatment.
HCA West Florida includes:
- Blake Medical Center
- Brandon Regional Hospital
- Citrus Memorial
- Doctors Hospital of Sarasota
- Englewood Community Hospital
- Fawcett Memorial
- Largo Medical Center
- Medical Center of Trinity
- Memorial Hospital of Tampa
- Northside Hospital
- Oak Hill Hospital
- Palms of Pasadena
- RMC Bayonet Point
- South Bay Hospital
- St. Petersburg General
HCA hospitals in Central Florida include:
- Central Florida Regional Hospital
- Osceola Regional Medical Center
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Poinciana Medical Center