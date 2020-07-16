STATEWIDE — First, HCA made the announcement in West Florida.

Its hospitals in the Tampa Bay area stopped performing elective surgeries on July 11.

On Thursday, the major hospital chain said its facilities in Central Florida would follow suit.

“As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Florida and here in our area, HCA Healthcare North Florida Division Orlando Market hospitals are taking proactive action in order to position our hospitals to better serve the immediate health care needs of our community,” HCA said in a statement.

“Beginning Thursday, July 16, the hospitals will temporarily defer the scheduling of elective surgeries as a measure to increase hospital bed capacity.”

HCA said the decision was made “to ensure our readiness as we monitor hospital capacity, which fluctuates daily, and the reported COVID-19 positive cases around the state.”

HCA stressed that its emergency rooms are safe and urged anyone experiencing a medical emergency to seek treatment.

HCA West Florida includes:

Blake Medical Center

Brandon Regional Hospital

Citrus Memorial

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota

Englewood Community Hospital

Fawcett Memorial

Largo Medical Center

Medical Center of Trinity

Memorial Hospital of Tampa

Northside Hospital

Oak Hill Hospital

Palms of Pasadena

RMC Bayonet Point

South Bay Hospital

St. Petersburg General

HCA hospitals in Central Florida include: