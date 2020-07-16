AUSTIN, Texas – Child care providers in Austin have the opportunity to get financial relief thanks to a new grant program from the city.

The Austin Childcare Provider Relief Grant will give up to $50,000 to eligible child care providers with $1,000,000 in funds available.

Providers must either be Texas Rising Star certified, show they have an appointment scheduled to become certified, or currently have a national accreditation and can show they’ve been financially impacted because of the pandemic. Home-based day cares are eligible.

The application period starts July 21 at 10 a.m. The city is recommending anyone interested in applying fill out their applications ahead of time. You can find the application details by clicking here.

“Local childcare centers fill an essential need for our Austin families with children,” said Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, acting director for the City of Austin Economic Development Department, in a written statement. “As directed by the Austin City Council, this program will ensure that programming and operations of these critical community service providers can continue.”

If you need more information, there will be a webinar on July 22 from 9 to 10 a.m. where you can get additional details on the program.