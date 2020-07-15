NEW YORK — An apparent high-scale security breach has occurred at the social media giant Twitter on Wednesday.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, several high-profile Twitter accounts belonging to corporations, celebrities, billionaires, and even politicians fell victim to what appeared to be a cyber attack designed to tweet out a scam message.

The attacks appear to have begun earlier Wednesday when the uncharacteristic messages appeared tweeted from the compromised accounts implying the account holder was donating money. The scam tweet asked its victims to donate Bitcoins, a cryptocurrency, to a specific address. The message promised the account holder would match the donation with double the amount.

JUST IN: @BarackObama official Twitter handle appears to be among the latest accounts compromised. Joe Biden, Kanye West, Uber, and other high profile accounts among those in apparent large scale #Twitter security breach. @NY1 @SpectrumNewsDC pic.twitter.com/bTR3E1I9Ag — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) July 15, 2020

Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg were among the politicians displaying the messages on their Twitter accounts.

Tech companies such as Uber and Apple displayed the messages for a short time.

Businessmen, including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, and celebrities, including artist Kanye West and actor Sterling K. Brown, also had the messages displayed on their accounts.

You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

As of 6 p.m. ET, Twitter issued the following statement in response: “We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.”

Users are advised to enable two-factor authentication on their accounts, be on the lookout for suspicious content, and change their passwords frequently.