AUSTIN, Texas -- It’s been a staple of Austin for 62 years, known as much for its enchiladas and appearances in movies and on TV as it is for bowling.

The operators of Dart Bowl on Tuesday announced the attraction, located at 5700 Grover Avenue, will close at the end of business on Friday. The closure is attributed to the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a terrible loss for our family and for Austin, but a pandemic that keeps people home is also keeping them away from local entertainment options,” said Dart Bowl co-owner John Donovan. “This is the toughest thing we’ve ever had to do as business owners, but it was our only option.”

The Dart Bowl, which was originally located at Anderson and Burnett before moving to its current location in 1986, was founded by John Donovan’s grandfather, Harry Peterson, in 1958.

In addition to a family fun destination, Dart Bowl was a shooting location for Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood” as well as television’s “Friday Night Lights.”

“As a family business owner, you can plan for a lot of things, but I don’t think anyone, anywhere thought we’d be dealing with a global pandemic this year,” continued Donovan. “I’m happy for people who can work from home, but the fact you can’t bowl from home is what killed the Dart Bowl.”

Another casualty of the closure will be the Dart Bowl Café, famous in Austin for its aforementioned enchiladas.

The only good news is that the company that operates Dart Bowl will be keeping Highland Lanes and Westgate Lanes open. Highland Lanes opened in 1976, followed by Westgate Lanes in 1978.

"It’s tough to let this place go, but it’s worse to say goodbye to people like Peggy Zamarippa who has worked here for nearly sixty years,” Donovan said. “We all look forward to folks who have enjoyed the place making one last visit, rolling one last game, eating one last order of enchiladas before we shut it down Friday.”