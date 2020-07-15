MILWAUKEE, Wisc., (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- With Milwaukee's mask mandate going into effect Thursday, many stores and restaurants in the city already have signs posted asking customers to wear a face covering. And one small business owner feels having a law behind his policy, will take some of the weight off his shoulders.

At Vennture Brew Co. on North Ave. in Milwaukee, customers don't just drop in for a cold one. They can also get a cup of coffee. And these days if you're stopping by the coffee roaster and brewery, a new request greets you at the door.

"If you're ordering, if you're going to the bathroom, if you're moving around, we're asking people to wear masks," co-owner Simon McConico says.

With the new city mandate on the horizon, McConico says he's glad to now have some weight behind Vennture's policy.

"Hopefully it will help those people who have those aversions to wearing masks, because it's now something that's required in the city," McConico says.

But not everyone is on board with the ordinance that requires masks in not only buildings open to the public but also outside if you're closer than six feet to others.

Daniel Wiese says, "I don't think it's necessary to be honest. I don't wear a mask."

Emily Smyczek says face coverings are the new normal. "We're at a peak point right now ... so I think we need to do something to flatten the curve again."

McConico says Vennture is doing its part to keep customers and its employees safe.

"Even though we can be at 50 percent capacity, we're not comfortable with that because there's just not a lot of space."

And the mask mandate is something he and his co-owners are happy to enforce.

"I don't mind telling people, 'For my health and my safety I need you to wear a mask."'