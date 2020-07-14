VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County bar owners believe they are being discriminated against by the state amid the coronavirus pandemic and are now suing. Here’s what you should know:
1. Lawsuit: Patti Miracle, owner of Seaside Tavern and founder of the group Bars-R-Essential, is among Volusia County bar owners suing Gov. Ron DeSantis and Secretary Halsey Beshears.
2. The Issue: After allowing bars to reopen, on June 26, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspended on-premise consumption of alcohol at bars statewide.
3. Discrimination: Miracle and other bar owners believe they are being discriminated against, as restaurants are allowed to continue to sell alcohol for consumption on their property.
4. Filing: Miracle's attorney Jacob Weil claims similar lawsuits are being filed from bar owners all across the state.
5. Response: As of Tuesday, Weil said there had been no response from the state of Florida on these lawsuits.
Sign up now for one of our newsletters that will show up in your inbox every weekday at 1 p.m. The newsletters highlight the most important stories of the day that you need to know for your area.