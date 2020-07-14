VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County bar owners believe they are being discriminated against by the state amid the coronavirus pandemic and are now suing. Here’s what you should know:

1. Lawsuit: Patti Miracle, owner of Seaside Tavern and founder of the group Bars-R-Essential, is among Volusia County bar owners suing Gov. Ron DeSantis and Secretary Halsey Beshears.

2. The Issue: After allowing bars to reopen, on June 26, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspended on-premise consumption of alcohol at bars statewide.

3. Discrimination: Miracle and other bar owners believe they are being discriminated against, as restaurants are allowed to continue to sell alcohol for consumption on their property.

4. Filing: Miracle's attorney Jacob Weil claims similar lawsuits are being filed from bar owners all across the state.

5. Response: As of Tuesday, Weil said there had been no response from the state of Florida on these lawsuits.