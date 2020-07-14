Senator Chuck Schumer came to the Brewerton area pushing for a new bill that would give small businesses up to $2 million in relief.

The Priotritized Paycheck Protection Program Act, or P4, would extend the PPP loan period window to the end of the year and would allow businesses to apply for a second loan if they need it.

Those loans would give businesses 250 percent of monthly payroll costs. The act is intended to cover businesses that lost 50 percent or more of revenue because of the pandemic.

Schumer made the announcement Monday at The Pier, an event venue in Oswego County, which originally had 24 events scheduled this month. Those were cut to nine beacuse of limits on how many people can be inside.

"We don't know what's ahead of us, we don't know what's going to come at the second round of COVID, but to keep us all going so that we are here for next year, we really need the support to get it passed," said Brenda Hazelmyer, the general manager at The Pier.

Small businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 100 employees will be able to apply. These loans would be fully forgiveable, just like the first round of PPP.