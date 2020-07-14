BARNEVELD, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- An Iowa County restaurant during the pandemic did an about-face and decided not to just cut prices -- but nix them all together and re-open as a non profit.

The Barneveld Community Cafe charges nothing for anything on the menu. The goal of the initiative is to fight food insecurity with generosity and kindness. It’s something the founders feel passionate about as Iowa county unemployment rates continue to soar.

‘We want people to feel comfortable coming in whether they have money or not we want people to like our food and enjoy it," Co-Founder Yvonne Hooks said.

She and her husband, ​Cliff, show up six days a week despite health complications of their own..

“[Cliff] had cancer and I’ve had six heart attacks," Yvonne said.

The parents to 16 and grandparents to 32 decided this was the right thing to do for a community facing tough times..

Thanks to the kindness of the community and strangers across the country, the one of a kind restaurant is turning a profit. The funds — the family and volunteers raise — keep fresh food coming in, the utilities on — and support local scholarships.

Those interested can learn more about the cafe and how to help it prosper by clicking here.