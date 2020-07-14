This week, a licensed mental health counselor in Central Florida is working to make a difference in the lives of young girls.

What You Need To Know Licensed Mental Health Counselor Shantala Boss says the coronavirus has left kids feeling isolated.



She's focusing on building connections and self-esteem.



Orange County Schools has a new mental health resource for families online.

Licensed Mental Health Counselor Shantala Boss says the coronavirus pandemic has hit young people especially hard with in-person school and many social activities not happening the past four months.

Inside D1 Training in Lake Mary, you'll find a group of young women, alongside mentors in the FIT for Girls Summer Camp.

The group of 8 to 14 years olds is also getting in on good old fashioned exercise.

"Make new friends, so I can maybe end up seeing them when this whole thing is over," eighth grader Anabelle Orlando said.

She's excited to be socializing again, with virtual school the norm the past few months.

"COVID, school closures, kids have been very isolated and stressed, and have experienced higher levels of anxiety and depression," Boss said.

So, getting these young minds and bodies healthy is the focus during this difficult time.

"Especially during the teen, pre-teen years, being with other adolescents and peers is extremely important to emotional development for kids, so they haven't had any of that for like four months now," Boss said.

She's also focusing on self-esteem and connections to help these girls have a great start to the new school year – however that may look.

"It's just not the same looking at your friends on a screen," seventh grader Kassidy Murray said.

News 13 has reached out to local school districts to find out how they're prioritizing mental health for the upcoming semester.

Orange County Public Schools has a new resource called OCPS Supports. A district spokesperson tells us the new resource is for families to gain assistance from the various social and mental health services the district provides.