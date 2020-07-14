NATIONWIDE -- Ford Motor on Monday unveiled its new Bronco, a revival of the box utility vehicle that was discontinued in 1996 and has gone on to gain something of a cult following.

In bringing the Bronco back, Ford is focused on competing with the Jeep Wrangler, currently the nation’s top off-road seller.

What Ford probably wants to leave in the past is the vehicle’s association with the slow O.J. Simpson chase in 1994 that put the nation’s eyes on an infamous white Bronco.

The 2021 Ford Bronco makes its world premiere with two body configurations, the company’s latest SYNC 4 infotainment system, trail-focused safety gear, an available 7-speed manual transmission, and two powertrains to choose from, including a 310 hp 2.7-liter V6 engine. #Bronco pic.twitter.com/WxVfGd4U3y — Cole Marzen (@cole_marzen) July 14, 2020

There are two Bronco models from which to choose. A Ranger pickup-sized Bronco is available in two- and four-door versions. A smaller Bronco is roughly the size of a Ford Escape. The new Bronco starts at $29,000, and a limited “First Edition” Bronco lists for $60,800.

First introduced in 1965, the Bronco was marketed as “a new line of sport utility vehicles,” which marked the first mention of an SUV from an American automobile manufacturer, according to Ford.

The Bronco comes with a removable roof and doors, four-wheel drive and more than 200 accessories.

Return to the wild with the all-new #FordBronco family. pic.twitter.com/yKrF7EVlRO — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) July 14, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.