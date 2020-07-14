TAMPA, Fla. — In advance of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers releasing details on ticket policies and fan capacity during games this fall, Raymond James Stadium has released its plan to ensure safety of fans attending games.

The Hillsborough County Commission will vote Wednesday on the plan which includes more than 40 modifications to be completed in three phases.

During Phase 1 to be competed by the end of October, crews will install portable hand-washing stations in stadium parking lots, gates, the plaza and concourses.

Phase 2 will include modifications to the press box, including adding more space and building out temporary media spaces elsewhere in the stadium to ensure social distancing.

Phase 3 will see a re-build of all entry gates to include canopies and more space for fans as they enter the stadium.

During the project, crews will install new toilets and sinks in all bathrooms that will all be touchless.

Ticket scanners will become touchless at entry gates protecting Raymond James staff as well as fans.

A public address system will be installed in all parking lots to be used for announcements, specifically to alert fans of which groups can enter the stadium at what time, reducing the size of crowds waiting at gates to get inside.

And as fans enter, every one will be subject to a temperature screening before entering the stadium.

Total cost of the modifications have been estimated at $10.4-million and would be paid for with money from the CARES Act.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Raymond James Stadium on February 7, 2021.