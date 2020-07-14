ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- When Wig Villa first opened at the corner of Central & 6th in 1974, the Afro, the Shag, and the Wedge were popular styles for women. Styles have changed in 46 years, and Wig Villa has changed with them. Come next week, it will have to change its location.

"This is my life,” owner Kellie Kim said. “Twenty years here. But I have a new beginning in another location.”

She says rising rent prices and the recent pandemic forced her to downsize from her landmark store that she took over as its second owner, and she’s not alone. Over the last few months, more store fronts are up for lease along Central Avenue. City officials say the vacancy rate there has gone from 3.4% to 4.7% in just three months.

“There are a lot of business owners that are feeling this,” City Small Business liaison Jessica Ellerman said. “And many of them are at different levels of decision making.”

The city’s Fighting Chance Fund has helped many small businesses stay afloat. Ellerman feels confident that the celebrated business district will survive.

“Will it look different? Yes,” Ellerman said. “We are already beginning to see that in some cases, but we also have some businesses who have taken this uncertain period of time and made some pivots and they’re starting to see some really good trends from making those decisions.”